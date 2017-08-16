Catholic World News

New Jersey: judge affirms right of Catholic school to refuse to re-enroll student

August 16, 2017

A New Jersey judge has affirmed the right of a Catholic school to deny admission to two girls whose parents had twice filed suit against the school’s administration.

“The court does not have the authority to meddle in this decision,” Judge Donald Kessler ruled. He said that there was no law requiring the school to admit the two girls. The judge also pointedly remarked that the parents had chosen to make their conflicts with school administrators a public issue.

Last year the parents had sued—successfully—to have one daughter allowed top play on the boys’ basketball team. Earlier they had complained bitterly when an older son was not named as valedictorian.

