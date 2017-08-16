Catholic World News

Papal prayers for mud-slide victims in Sierra Leone

August 16, 2017

Pope Francis has offered his prayerful sympathy to the victims of deadly mud slides in Sierra Leone.

In a telegram to Archbishop Charles Edward Tamba of Freetown, signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin in his capacity as Secretary of State, the Pontiff promises his prayers for the victims of the disaster and their families. He expressed his support for relief workers who are bringing aid to the area.

