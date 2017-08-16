Catholic World News

For assumption, Pope speaks on power of Mary’s humility

August 16, 2017

In his Angelus audience on August 15, the feast of the Assumption, Pope Francis spoke on the humility of the Virgin Mary, remarking that “humility is like an emptiness that leaves room for God.”

The Pope also spoke about the reaction of St. Elizabeth upon her cousin’s arrival, when her joy “overflows and bursts from her heart, because the invisible but real presence of Jesus fills her senses.” He said: “The greatest gift that Mary brings to Elizabeth is Jesus, who already lives within her.”

The papal audience was unusually well attended, with thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square. The Assumption—known in Italy as Ferragosto—is also a civil holiday.

At the conclusion of his audience the Pope offered a prayer that Mary, the Queen of Peace, would ease “the anxieties and sorrows of peoples who, in many parts of the world, are suffering on account of natural calamities, of social tensions, or of conflicts.”

