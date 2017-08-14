Catholic World News

Crux contributor, editor apologize for ‘convert neurosis’ remarks

August 14, 2017

Austen Ivereigh, a contributor to the Crux news site, has apologized for a column in which he suggested that some Catholics who entered the Church as adults suffer from a “convert neurosis” that nourishes their conservative views.

John Allen, the editor of the Crux site, also apologized for running the column, and announced a new editorial policy for Crux barring ad hominem attacks. Allen announced that for Crux contributors:

If the nature of a piece requires that specific individuals be named in a critical light, it must always be for their ideas or policy positions, never for their backgrounds, personalities, private lives, supposed dysfunctions or failures, etc.

