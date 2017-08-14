Catholic World News

Australian commission recommends ending legal protection of confessional seal

August 14, 2017

A royal commission investigating child abuse in Australia is recommending that state laws be changed to require priests to report confessions of abuse.

The recommendation from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse would end the legal protection of the confessional seal. The commission suggests that priests should face criminal penalties if they fail to report a pentitent’s admission of abuse. “The right to practice one’s religious beliefs must accommodate civil society’s obligation to provide for the safety of all and, in particular, children’s safety from sexual abuse,” the commission argues.

Archbishop Denis Hart of Melbourne reacted to the recommendation by observing that priests are under an absolute moral obligation to preserve the secrecy of the confessional. He said that priests should inform police about any abuse complaints they hear in other circumstances, but should accept a prison term rather than disclose the contents of a sacramental confession.

