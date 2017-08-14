Catholic World News

Korean bishops appeal for peace, counsel prudence

August 14, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Korea have made an appeal for peace, decrying “unreasonable provocations” by North Korea and urging prudence.

The bishops argue that in the face of aggressive actions by North Korea, it is important for all responsible leaders to act carefully to defuse tensions. They say:

The Church in Korea therefore strongly denounces all of North Korea’s unreasonable provocations and opposes all actions that raise tensions in the Korean peninsula and effectively push back.

The statement—signed by Bishop Peter Lee Ki-heon, the president of the Korean bishops’ conference; and Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, the head of the bishops’ justice-and-peace commission—was issued for the feast of the Assumption, August 15. That date is also Korean Independence Day.

