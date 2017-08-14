Catholic World News

FBI raids Catholic Worker house in Des Moines in search of pipeline sabotage evidence

August 14, 2017

About 30 agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided a Catholic Worker house in Des Moines, Iowa on August 11, in connection with an investigation into sabotage of an oil pipeline.

The FBI agents entered the Berrigan House residence early on Friday morning, and removed several boxes of material that they classified as evidence. Two women who reside at the Berrigan House had taken responsibility for damage to the Dakota Access pipeline, which runs through Iowa and South Dakota. The women had sought to block construction of the pipeline.

