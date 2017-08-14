Catholic World News

Guam’s Catholics pray for peace as North Korea threatens

August 14, 2017

On the overwhelmingly Catholic island of Guam, residents prayed for peace as they faced the threat of a missile attack by North Korea.

North Korea has indicated that it plans to fire a missile toward the Pacific island, which is US territory, sometime this month. American President Donald Trump has vowed retaliation in case of any attack on the US.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes of Agana, Guam, directed priests in all of the country’s churchs to offer prayers on Sunday, August 13 for peace and for “just resolution of differences, and prudence in both speech and action.”

