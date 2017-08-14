Catholic World News

US bishops condemn ‘abhorrent acts of hatred’ in Charlottesville

August 14, 2017

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued two separate statements denouncing the violence surrounding the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.

On August 12, the day of the rioting, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the USCCB president, condemned “the abhorrent acts of violence and hatred” and offered prayers for the victims. “We join our voices to all those calling for calm,” he said.

The next day, Cardinal DiNardo joined with Bishp Frank Dewane, the chairman of the US bishops’ committee on domestic justice and peace, in another statement, praising the law-abiding people of Charlottesville “who offered a counter-example to the hate marching in the streets.” They said:

We stand against the evil of racism, white supremacy and neo-nazism. We stand with our sisters and brothers united in the sacrifice of Jesus, by which love’s victory over every form of evil is assured. At Mass, let us offer a special prayer of gratitude for the brave souls who sought to protect us from the violent ideology displayed yesterday.

Three people were killed in the Charlottesville violence, including two policie officers who died in a helicopter crash. At least 38 people were injured.

