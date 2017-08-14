Catholic World News

Central African Republic: leading imam backs bishop’s assessment of UN troops’ complicity in massacre

August 14, 2017

The leading Muslim cleric in the Central African Republic has lent credence to a bishop’s charge that UN peacekeeping troops turned a blind eye to the massacre of civilians by Islamist Séléka militants.

Bishop Juan-José Aguirre Muñoz of Bangassou had charged that Séléka forces were able to massacre 50 civilians in the village of Gambo on August 4 and 5 because UN troops chose not to disarm them.

Imam Oumar Kobine Layama, who has worked with the nation’s Catholic hierarchy to promote peace, called for the removal of complicit UN peacekeepers, stating that “the people are witnesses and victims of the activity … of the Moroccan contingent,” according to a Fides report.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!