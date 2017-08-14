Catholic World News

Pope Francis: faith sustains our journey but does not exempt us from trials

August 14, 2017

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (Mt. 14:22-33), in which Christ asks St. Peter to walk on water, Pope Francis said in his August 13 Sunday Angelus address (Italian text, video) that faith sustains us on our journey but does not exempt us from trials.

Speaking from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace, the Pontiff told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that the boat on the storm-tossed sea “is the life of each of us, but it is also the life of the Church; the wind represents difficulties and trials.”

“Faith in the Lord and in his word does not open a path where everything is easy and quiet for us; it does not take away the storms of life,” he continued. “Faith, in short, is not a loophole from the problems of life, but it sustains our journey and gives it meaning.”

