Japanese bishops caution politicians on Korea, pray for peace

August 11, 2017

Japanese bishops have called for ten days of prayer for peace, and criticized politicians for inflammatory language regarding the threat of war with North Korea.

Bishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Niigata said that he did not expect a war, but accused “new political leaders” of exploiting the confrontation for their own political purposes.

Archbishop Joseph Takami, the president of the Japanese bishops’ conference, urged his country’s government to “practice a sincere and persistent dialogue” rather than responding to military threats. “Peace cannot be built with military power,” he insisted.

