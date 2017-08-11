Catholic World News

Colombian rebels plan ceasefire for papal visit

August 11, 2017

Rebel leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia have said that they hope to reach a ceasefire agreement with the country’s government for the September visit by Pope Francis.

An ELN representative told the Reuters news service that if the group is unable to reach an accord with the government, it will likely announce a unilateral ceasefire to honor the Pope. “He is a progressive Pope and anything we Colombians can do to receive him is a gesture for the support he gives to the peace process.”

The ELN is currently engaged in negotiations with the Colombian government toward a permanent peace accord. Another larger rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), has already signed a peace agreement.

