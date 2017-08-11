Catholic World News

Northern Ireland: government will fight to retain restrictive abortion law

August 11, 2017

First Minister Arlene Foster of Northern Ireland has said that her government will do “everything in its power” to prevent liberalization of abortion laws.

Foster pledged to pro-lifers that her Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would resist pressure from British lawmakers to change its stand against abortion and also against same-sex marriage. The DUP, which has entered an alliance with the Conservative government in the British parliament, will continue to oppose abortion in Northern Ireland, Foster said.

The strong pro-life promise by the DUP leader contrasts with the stand of the government in the Republic of Ireland, where political leaders are paving the way for a new bid to amend the country’s constitution and allow legal abortion.

