Catholic World News

USCCB awards nearly $1.4M to Church in Africa

August 11, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Africa has awarded nearly $1.4 million in grants to 54 pastoral projects there.

“Our brothers and sisters on the African continent often face challenges different from what we know in the United States, but we are united by the same faith,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, who chairs the subcommittee. “The generosity of Catholics in the United States … has supported these communities as they grow and strengthen their faith in the wake of wars, migration, and disease.”

The grants are funded by a special collection that is taken up in American dioceses. Last July, the subcommittee awarded $1.17 million in grants, and in January, the subcommittee awarded an additional $1.2 million.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!