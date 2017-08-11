Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops demand that regime ‘stop the witch hunt,’ respect human rights

August 11, 2017

The Venezuelan bishops’ justice and peace commission decried the inhumane treatment of political and other prisoners and demanded that the Maduro regime respect human rights guaranteed by the nation’s constitution.

“Stop the witch hunt against citizens thinking differently from the regime,” the prelates said in an August 10 statement, in which they condemned the regime’s “persecution” and “physical and psychological torture” of opponents.

The commission also demanded that the government reveal the whereabouts and state of health of Raúl Baduel, a former defense minister who has emerged as an opposition leader.

