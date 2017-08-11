Catholic World News

Argentina: bishops oppose nuclear power plant

August 11, 2017

The bishops of Patagonia, the southernmost region of Argentina, have announced their opposition to the construction of a Beijing-financed nuclear power plant at an unannounced location in Rio Negro Province.

A nuclear power plant “produces dangerous refuse which remains radioactive for a long period of time and implicates a very high cost,” the bishops stated.

Acknowledging the need for increased electricity and more jobs in the area, the prelates called for investment in “other types of energy which do not give off gases responsible for climate change.”

