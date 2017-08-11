Catholic World News

Cardinal urges Rosary for peace, calls on North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons

August 11, 2017

As tensions between North Korea and the United States escalate, the cardinal archbishop of Seoul, South Korea, called upon the faithful to pray the Rosary for peace.

“The Virgin Mary urged us to pray the Rosary for the conversion of sinners and for peace in the world,” said Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, recalling the 100th anniversary of the apparitions at Fátima. “The Rosary is our spiritual weapon to defeat evil effectively, and it will help us overcome challenges in our faith and transfigure us to become workers for world peace.”

Cardinal Yeom also urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

“For the safety and the future of all Koreans, North Korea should come to the discussion table and abandon their nuclear weapons,” he said.

