Priest shortage growing despite ‘Francis effect’

August 10, 2017

The number of men studying for the Catholic priesthood has dropped during the pontificate of Pope Franics, notes Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti in an analysis for First Things.

The number of seminarians nearly doubled under St. John Paul II—from 63,882 worldwide in 1978, the year of his eleciton, to 114,439 in 2005 when he died. The numbers continued to rise for the first few years under Pope Benedict XVI, reaching a peak of 120,616 in 2011 before subsiding slightly to 118,251 in 2013, the year Benedict XVI resigned.

Since the election of Pope Francis, the number of seminarians worldwide has slipped to 116,843. Although that figure is still higher than the highest mark under Pope John Paul II, the shortage of priests has become more intense because of the faster growth of the overall Catholic population. In 2010 there were 2,900 Catholics for every priest in the world; today that figure is 3,091, and rising.

The shortage of priests, and the consequent rise in the ratio of priests to Catholic people, is far more pronounced in some parts of the world than others. The number of priests continues to rise in Africa; it is falling most dramatically in Europe.

