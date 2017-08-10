Catholic World News

Brazilian archbishop robbed at gunpoint

August 10, 2017

Archbishop Antonio Muniz Fernandes of Maceio, Brazil, was robbed by a gunman at his residence on August 5.

Three armed men approached the archbishop and two companions in the early morning, held them at gunpoint, and rushed through the residence. They made off with some cash, watches, and the archbishop’s pectoral cross. The archbishop reported that no one was hurt and “thanks be to God nothing serious happened.”

