Italian bishop embraces new role as missionary priest in Honduras

August 10, 2017

An Italian bishop has resigned his diocesan responsibilities to become a missionary priest in Honduras.

Bishop Gianfranco Todisco of Melfi-Rapolla-Venosa submitted his resignation in April at the age of 71—four years before the normative retirement age. In his letter of resignation he told Pope Francis that he wanted to return to missionary work. “Holy Father, I am willing to go anywhere you will find it appropriate to send me,” he wrote. The Pope was delighted to accept his request, the bishop said.

Bishop Todisco, who had previously spent 19 years in missionary work, in Canada and in Colombia, reported that he is eagerly looking forward to his new assignment as “Father Gianfranco.”

