Catholic World News

Priest of small religious order chosen as rector of Rome seminary

August 10, 2017

Pope Francis has chosen a priest of a small religious order devoted to poverty to be rector of Rome’s dioesan seminary.

Father Gabriele Faraghini, of the Little Brothers of Jesus, was ordained to the priesthood for the Rome diocese in 1992. After five years in parish work, however, he became a novice with the Little Brothers, a group founded in France in 1933 under the inspiration of Blessed Charles de Foucauld. His appointment as seminary rector was announced on July 31.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!