Cardinal Burke: Amoris Laetitia is not authoritative teaching

August 10, 2017

Cardinal Raymond Burke repeated that Amoris Laetitia is not a magisterial document, in an address in Louisville, Kentucky.

The American cardinal observed that Pope Francis has often chosen not to speak or write in the magisterial mode. “In fact, he said, “even in documents which, in the past, have represented more solemn teaching, he states clearly that he is not offering magisterial teaching but his own thinking.”

However, Cardinal Burke continued, some Catholics continue to assume that any papal document is an expression of authoritative Church teaching. “To do so is contrary to reason and to what the Church has always understhood,” he said.

“It is simply wrong and harmful to the Church to receive every declaration of the Holy Father as an expression of papal teaching or magisterium,” Cardinal Burke concluded.

