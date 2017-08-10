Cardinal Burke: Amoris Laetitia is not authoritative teaching
August 10, 2017
Cardinal Raymond Burke repeated that Amoris Laetitia is not a magisterial document, in an address in Louisville, Kentucky.
The American cardinal observed that Pope Francis has often chosen not to speak or write in the magisterial mode. “In fact, he said, “even in documents which, in the past, have represented more solemn teaching, he states clearly that he is not offering magisterial teaching but his own thinking.”
However, Cardinal Burke continued, some Catholics continue to assume that any papal document is an expression of authoritative Church teaching. “To do so is contrary to reason and to what the Church has always understhood,” he said.
“It is simply wrong and harmful to the Church to receive every declaration of the Holy Father as an expression of papal teaching or magisterium,” Cardinal Burke concluded.
-
Posted by: brenda22890 -
Today 5:50 AM ET USA
Cardinal Burke is one of those prelates who give me hope for the Church, despite Francis, despite being marginalized. There are some others who continue to teach the perennial wisdom of our received faith. May God Bless them.
-
Posted by: [email protected] -
Today 12:13 AM ET USA
Hooray for Cardinal Burke. Unfortunately the Pope has made it appear as has his minions that this is Church teachings leading many astray. Some bishops, San Diego diocese to be precise, are using it to mean what liberal agenda wants. They will answer to God for leading so many astray as will the Pope. Pray for them.
-
Posted by: ALC -
Aug. 10, 2017 5:40 PM ET USA
Cardinal Burke is right on target. Any official magisterial teaching must not contradict traditional teachings that have been held for centuries and other papal teachings. Unfortunately, this document has created nothing but confusion and chaos in the Church and has done lasting damage because the Pope will not clarify and instead voices approval of the most liberal interpretations.