Missionary priest has made 50 trips to North Korea

August 10, 2017

The Knights of Columbus recently honored an 83-year-old Maryknoll priest who has made over 50 trips to North Korea to treat tuberculosis patients.

Father Gerard E. Hammond, who lives in South Korea, is not permitted to preach during his visits to the North, though sometimes he has been permitted to wear his Roman collar.

He said:

How did people recognize the first Christians? Well they recognized them because they saw their love and concern for themselves and the small, tiny community. If you can just show a little love and concern, say, for the multi-drug-resistant TB patients in North Korea, you are fulfilling what the early Christians did.

