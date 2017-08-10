Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops emphasize Marian devotion, liturgical norms

August 10, 2017

The bishops of southwestern Nigeria have issued a statement highlighting the importance of Marian devotion and adherence to liturgical norms.

“The message of repentance, reconciliation and peace which Mary brought to us at Fatima, Portugal, 100 years ago is more relevant now than ever,” the bishops of the ecclesiastical province of Ibadan said at the beginning of a nine-paragraph statement on issues affecting the Church in Africa’s most populous nation.

Calling for “strict adherence to the liturgical rules and regulations,” the bishops said that “liturgical worship is the lifeblood that flows through the veins of the Church gathered as the body of Christ. When it is contaminated or diluted, the body of Christ suffers in its authentic identity.”

“The Church does not gain anything by promoting a pop religion which accommodates every fad and whims generated by the entertainment industry,” they added.

The prelates commented on other issues, including the resurgence of the jihadist group Boko Haram, growing moral decadence, sex education and contraception, and the failure in many states to pay their workers their wages.

“May Mary, Queen of Nigeria intercede for our country for justice peace and harmony both now and in the future,” the bishops concluded.

