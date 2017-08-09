Catholic World News

Indonesian bishop under investigation for financial, sexual misconduct

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into complaints that a bishop in Indonesia has used church funds to support a mistress.

Bishop Hubertus Leteng of Ruteng is the focus of the investigation. Priests in the Ruteng diocese have complained that the bishop misappropriate funds and conducted an affair. Dozens of priests have reportedly refused to accept the bishop’s authority.

Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin of Bandung, the general secretary of the Indonesian bishops’ conference, has been delegated by the Vatican to visit the Ruteng diocese and investigate the charges.

