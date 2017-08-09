Catholic World News

Papal pleas for peace in Nigeria, Central African Republic

August 09, 2017

Pope Francis asked for prayers for peace in the Central African Republic, and repeated his expression of sympathy for the attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria, at the close of his regular weekly public audience on August 9.

Referring to the shooting that killed at least twelve people at a Nigerian church, the Pope deplored “every form of hatred and violence,” but made a special condemnation for those “perpetrated on places of worship, where the faithful gather to pray.”

The Pontiff said that he was troubled by the news of “violent homicides in the Central African Republic against the Christian community.” He asked the faithful to join him in a prayer for peace, leading the audience in reciting the Hail Mary.

References:

