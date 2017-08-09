Catholic World News

‘Hate crime’ charge against Spanish archbishop dismissed

August 09, 2017

A Spanish court has dismissed a complaint against Archbishop Francisco Javier Martinez of Granada, who had been accused of “hate crime” after he delivered a sermon against gender theory.

A local prosecutor said that he did not find reason to prosecute the archbishop, turning down a complaint by gender activists that the prelate had “promoted hate” in his homily.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!