Catholic World News

‘Hate crime’ charge against Spanish archbishop dismissed

August 09, 2017

A Spanish court has dismissed a complaint against Archbishop Francisco Javier Martinez of Granada, who had been accused of “hate crime” after he delivered a sermon against gender theory.

A local prosecutor said that he did not find reason to prosecute the archbishop, turning down a complaint by gender activists that the prelate had “promoted hate” in his homily.

