Pope orders Belgian Catholic hospitals to end euthanasia

August 09, 2017

Pope Francis has ordered Belgian psychiatric hospitals run by the Brothers of Charity to cease offering euthanasia.

The Brothers of Charity, who operate 15 hospitals in Belgium, disclosed in May that they were prepared to offer euthanasia as an option for psychiatric patients. After a Vatican investigation, the religious order has been given until the end of August to end that policy or face canonical discipline.

Brother Rene Stockman, the superior general of the religious order, had strongly opposed the hospitals’ policy. He told Catholic News Service that the Vatican had threatened to strip the hospitals of their Catholic identity if administrators did not comply with the papal order. The Vatican also instructed all members of the Brothers of Charity who serve on the hospitals’ boards to provide a written assurance that they accept the Church’s teaching that “human life must be respected and protected in absolute terms, from the moment of conception until its natural end.”

