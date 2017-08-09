Catholic World News

God’s mercy is ‘driving force’ of Christian hope, Pope says at general audience

August 09, 2017

Continuing his weekly catechetical addresses on Christian hope, Pope Francis reflected on God’s mercy as the source of hope.

“We now consider God’s mercy as the driving force of Christian hope,” the Pope said on August 9 to those gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall (video). “When Jesus forgives the sinful woman, his action causes scandal, because it overturns the dominant attitude of the time.”

“Instead of rejecting sinners, Jesus embraces them, those who are outcast, ‘untouchable,’” he continued. “With a compassion that literally causes him to tremble in his depths, he reveals the merciful heart of God.”

Pope Francis went on to say that “this astonishing attitude to those in desperate situations, even those who have made many mistakes in life, marks our Christian identity with the stamp of mercy, and gives a sure foundation to our hope.”

The Pontiff added:

We who have experienced God’s forgiveness should avoid the danger of forgetting that this mercy was purchased at a great price: Christ’s death on the Cross. Our Lord died not because he healed the sick, but because he did what only God can do: forgive sins. This divine mercy both transforms us and renews our hope. Our Lord, who rejects no one, graciously bestows upon us the mission to proclaim his mercy to the world.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!