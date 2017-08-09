Catholic World News

18 NY parishes may be sold or leased

August 09, 2017

Eighteen closed New York parishes may soon be sold or leased, potentially bringing hundreds of millions of dollars of income to the Archdiocese of New York.

In separate June 30 decrees, Cardinal Timothy Dolan relegated the churches to “profane but not sordid use.”

“Will some of them be sold? I imagine so,” an archdiocese spokesman told The New York Times. “Will some of them be leased? I imagine so. Will some of them be used by the parish and converted to another use? I imagine so.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!