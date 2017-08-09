Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop describes homosexuality as ‘gift from God’

August 09, 2017

During a recent homily, a Brazilian bishop characterized homosexuality as a “gift from God” and lamented “prejudices that kill.”

“If it is not a choice, if it is not a disease, in the perspective of faith it can only be a gift,” Bishop Antônio Carlos Cruz Santos of Caicó preached on July 30. “When you look at homosexuality, you cannot say it’s an option … It’s given by God. But perhaps our prejudices do not get the gift of God.”

“The Gospel par excellence is the Gospel of inclusion,” he continued. “The Gospel is a narrow door, yes, it is a demanding love, but it is a door that is always open.”

The 55-year-old prelate, who is a member of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, stated that a sexual orientation can be lived out “in a dignified, ethical way, or in a promiscuous one. But promiscuity can be lived in any of the orientations.”

He added, “Just as we were able to leap, in the wisdom of the Gospel, and overcome slavery, is it not the time for us to leap, from a perspective of faith, and overcome prejudices against our brothers who experience same-sex attraction?”

References: