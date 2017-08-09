Catholic World News

‘Pope congratulates, blesses gay couple’

Some gay activists claimed a papal blessing on their lifestyle after a Brazilian man received a standard form letter from a Vatican official.

Toni Reis, general secretary of the Brazilian Association of Gays, Lesbians, and Transgender Persons, said on Facebook that he and his partner wrote to the Pope informing him of the April baptism of three adopted children in the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Curitiba.

On July 10, Msgr. Paolo Borgia, Assessor for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, responded to Reis, stating that the Pope “looks with appreciation” on the baptism, “expressed his sentiments of esteem,” and invoked on “his family abundance of divine graces, to live constantly and faithfully the condition of Christians, as good children of God and of the Church, and sends them a propitious Apostolic Blessing, asking them not to stop praying for him.”

A Vatican source said “the letter is addressed to one person, further evidence that the Secretary of State was unaware that it was a homosexual couple,” according to Catholic World Report. “The couple has not published the text of the letter they sent to Pope Francis, so it is unknown whether they presented themselves as a same-sex couple.”

