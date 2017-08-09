Catholic World News

Report: massacre at Nigerian parish was drug-related

August 09, 2017

The recent shooting attack on a Nigerian parish was drug related, according to a report from the Fides news agency.

Twelve persons were killed and over 20 wounded in the attack on St. Philip Church in Ozubulu, Nigeria.

Citing local sources, the agency reported that former accomplices of a cocaine trafficker sought out their former associate during Mass at St. Philip Church in Ozubulu. Not finding him, they instead opened fire on his father and those sitting nearby.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!