Asian Catholic youth pledge to witness to faith amid challenges

August 09, 2017

Participants in the 7th Asian Youth Day issued a final statement in which they pledged to witness to their faith amid challenges, including “consumerism, addictions, and loss of our own identity because of the fading culture,” as well as “intolerance and feeling left behind.”

Asian Youth Day is an initiative of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences that first took place in 1999. The 7th Asian Youth Day took place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from August 2 to 6.

The final statement concluded:

God is our joy and our hope. We know that through His grace, we can inspire others by living the joy of the Gospel in our diverse and ever-changing societies to create a world of love, harmony, and unity as missionaries of joy.

