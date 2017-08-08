Catholic World News

Scottish archbishop predicts greater hostility to faith in US

August 08, 2017

Addressing priests in the Philadelphia archdiocese, Archbishop Philip Tartaglia of Glasgow, Scotland, said that American Catholics should learn from the problems facing the Church in Great Britain.

The Scottish archbishop predicted that “some version of the problems we face today in Scotland will be heading your way tomorrow.” In particular he warned that intolerance of the faith is likely to increase.

Archbishop Tartaglia reported that Catholics now constitute the most active religious group in Scotland, because the Protestant churches are steadily shrinking. Thus the Catholic Church becomes the primary representative of Christianity—and the main target for the more aggressive opponents of Christian faith. He said:

The chief errors of our time are anthropological, and when a culture becomes global, so do its problems. If the Church dissents from today’s new rulebook for the human person - and she must - then she should expect rough treatment.

