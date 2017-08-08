Korean religious leaders plead for peace
August 08, 2017
As political tensions mount on the Korean peninsula, religious leaders held an inter-religious ceremony in Seongju to mark the end of the Korean war and to plead for peace today.
“The Korean peninsula is a powder keg ready to explode and cause another war,” said Bishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong, the president of the Korean Catholic bishops’ conference. Noting that the Korean War ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty, he said a renewal of conflict would “collapse the whole of northeast Asia.”
The Korean bishop expressed opposition to an anti-missile defense system that is being deployed by the US to guard against an attack from North Korea. “It is illusory to impose peace with weapons,” he said.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: james-w-anderson8230 -
Aug. 08, 2017 9:39 PM ET USA
I wonder when Bishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong last spoke with the leader of North Korea?