Minnesota archdiocese: proposed bankruptcy settlement would destroy Church work
August 08, 2017
The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis has lodged strong objections to a new plan for reorganizing the archdioesan finances. The plan was submitted by creditors in a contentious bankrupcty process.
The plan suggested by a committee of creditors is “simply unworkable,” said representatives of the archdiocese. “The committee’s plan isn’t a reorganization plan; it’s an unlawful dismantling of the Catholic Church in the Twin Cities.”
The archdiocese has offered its own reorganization plan, which provides more than $150 million in compensation to sex-abuse victims. But lawyers for the victims argue that the archdiocese has sheltered many financial assets, and pressed for a larger settlement.
-
Posted by: [email protected] -
Aug. 08, 2017 10:05 PM ET USA
These so called victims see nothing but money rather than correction of the problem. Yes they have suffered but now their lawyers seek to destroy the dioceses ability to operate. This is not compensation but revenge. Look out for others who will try to do same in other dioceses in trouble.