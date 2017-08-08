Catholic World News

Minnesota archdiocese: proposed bankruptcy settlement would destroy Church work

August 08, 2017

The Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis has lodged strong objections to a new plan for reorganizing the archdioesan finances. The plan was submitted by creditors in a contentious bankrupcty process.

The plan suggested by a committee of creditors is “simply unworkable,” said representatives of the archdiocese. “The committee’s plan isn’t a reorganization plan; it’s an unlawful dismantling of the Catholic Church in the Twin Cities.”

The archdiocese has offered its own reorganization plan, which provides more than $150 million in compensation to sex-abuse victims. But lawyers for the victims argue that the archdiocese has sheltered many financial assets, and pressed for a larger settlement.

