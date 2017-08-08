Catholic World News

75th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Edith Stein

August 08, 2017

August 9 marks the 75th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein), the German Jewish philosopher who converted to Catholicism and became a Discalced Carmelite nun.

In its August 7-8 edition, L’Osservatore Romano published two articles recalling the last week of her life, from her deportation from the Carmel at Echt in the Netherlands to the concentration camp at Auschwitz.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Saint John Bosco and Saint Dominic Savio (Catherine Beebe)