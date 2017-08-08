Catholic World News

75th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Edith Stein

August 08, 2017

August 9 marks the 75th anniversary of martyrdom of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein), the German Jewish philosopher who converted to Catholicism and became a Discalced Carmelite nun.

In its August 7-8 edition, L’Osservatore Romano published two articles recalling the last week of her life, from her deportation from the Carmel at Echt in the Netherlands to the concentration camp at Auschwitz.

