Philippines: prelate welcomes free tuition at state colleges

August 08, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law granting free tuition to students at all of the nation’s state colleges and universities.

Bishop Ruperto Santos, head of the bishops’ migrants ministry, praised the decision, calling it a “great help” to Philippine migrants who work abroad so that members of their families may attend college.

