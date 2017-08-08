Catholic World News
Indian nun wins international AIDS nursing award
August 08, 2017
An Indian nun who is director of nursing at a hospital and principal of a nursing college will receive the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care’s Excellence in Global HIV Nursing Award.
Sister Lourdu Mary Nagothu serves in Panchgani, a rural town of 13,000 in Maharashtra state, and developed the first master’s curriculum in HIV/AIDS, according to Vatican Radio.
