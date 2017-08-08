Catholic World News

Inaccurate reporting on Bible and Canaanites

August 08, 2017

A study on the genetic overlap between ancient Canaanites and modern Lebanese demonstrates that the Bible is inaccurate in recounting that the Israelites destroyed the Canaanites, according to recent reports in newspapers, scientific journals, and other media outlets.

The reports, however, are wrong: the Old Testament states clearly that some Canaanites survived the conflict with the Israelites, and the New Testament recounts Jesus’ healing of a Canaanite woman (Mt. 15:22).

