Catholic World News

Protestant pastor jailed in Tajikistan

August 08, 2017

The pastor of a Protestant church in Khujand, Tajikistan, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Secret police detained Bakhrom Kholmatov in April and tortured members of his congregation, according to the Forum 18 human rights organization. The police charged that hymns based on biblical verses such as “our fight is not against flesh and blood” are “extremist and call on people to overthrow the government.”

Tajikistan is a largely Muslim nation, but its president, Emomali Rahmon, has spoken out against men who wear beards and women who wear the hijab.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!