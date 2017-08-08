Court rules against pro-life organization in HHS mandate case
August 08, 2017
The US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Real Alternatives, a Pennsylvania pro-life organization, is not exempt from the HHS mandate because it is not a house of worship.
The organization, which opposes paying for insurance coverage for contraceptives that may also act as abortifacients, is “in no way like a religious denomination,” Judge Marjorie Rendell wrote in the August 4 decision.
“Finding all single-issue non-profit organizations to be similarly situated to houses of worship based on their adherence to a shared position on one issue would expand religious exemptions beyond what is constitutionally required,” she added.
“We believe our conscience should be respected and not violated, just like it’s not permissible to violate the conscience of a religious organization,” a spokesman for the organization countered. “The effect of the court’s decision is akin to the government requiring the American Lung Association to purchase cigarettes for its staff.”
-
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 10:02 AM ET USA
So when is the Trump administration going to get off its backside and change that?