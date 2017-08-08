Catholic World News

Papal condolences following attack on Nigerian parish

August 08, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to Bishop Hilary Paul Odili Okeke of Nnewi, Nigeria, following an attack on St. Philip Church in Ozubulu.

The parish is located in Anambra State in the southern part of the country.

The Pope was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury following the violent attack,” Cardinal Parolin wrote on August 7, and “extends heartfelt condolences to you and to all the faithful of the Diocese of Nnewi, in particular the families of the deceased and all those affected by this tragedy.”

“Upon the entire diocese, His Holiness willingly invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” the cardinal added.

