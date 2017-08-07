Catholic World News

Michigan priest charged with embezzling funds; over $1 million missing from parish

August 07, 2017

A Catholic priest who has been embezzling funds a parish in Michigan is asking the court to release $800,000 that was seized by police during the investigation into his alleged crime.

Father Jonathan Wehrle is charged with taking at least $100,000 from St. Martha parish in Okemos, Michigan, and using the funds for his personal use. But more than $1 million is reportedly missing from the parish accounts, which investigators say that Father Wehrle alone controlled. Police are also asking the court for a lien on a home that the priest owns; the house, which is valued at over $1 million, is one of several properties Father Wehrle has bought.

Father Wehrle has been placed on administrative leave by the Lansing diocese.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: garedawg - Today 10:05 AM ET USA

    Maybe they need to extend Safe Environment to include the financial books!

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop