Michigan priest charged with embezzling funds; over $1 million missing from parish

August 07, 2017

A Catholic priest who has been embezzling funds a parish in Michigan is asking the court to release $800,000 that was seized by police during the investigation into his alleged crime.

Father Jonathan Wehrle is charged with taking at least $100,000 from St. Martha parish in Okemos, Michigan, and using the funds for his personal use. But more than $1 million is reportedly missing from the parish accounts, which investigators say that Father Wehrle alone controlled. Police are also asking the court for a lien on a home that the priest owns; the house, which is valued at over $1 million, is one of several properties Father Wehrle has bought.

Father Wehrle has been placed on administrative leave by the Lansing diocese.

