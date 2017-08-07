Michigan priest charged with embezzling funds; over $1 million missing from parish
August 07, 2017
A Catholic priest who has been embezzling funds a parish in Michigan is asking the court to release $800,000 that was seized by police during the investigation into his alleged crime.
Father Jonathan Wehrle is charged with taking at least $100,000 from St. Martha parish in Okemos, Michigan, and using the funds for his personal use. But more than $1 million is reportedly missing from the parish accounts, which investigators say that Father Wehrle alone controlled. Police are also asking the court for a lien on a home that the priest owns; the house, which is valued at over $1 million, is one of several properties Father Wehrle has bought.
Father Wehrle has been placed on administrative leave by the Lansing diocese.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 10:05 AM ET USA
Maybe they need to extend Safe Environment to include the financial books!