Pope to visit Myanmar in November?

August 07, 2017

Pope Francis will visit Myanmar in November, according to Church sources there.

The Vatican has made no announcement about the prospect of a papal trip to the Asian country. But the country’s President Htin Kyaw has issued an invitation to the Pontiff. Myanmar (formerly known as Burma), a country that is emerging from years of military rule, inaugurated diplomatic relations with the Holy See in May of this year.

If the reports are accurate, the November trip would be the first-ever papal visit to Myanmar. However, Buddhist leaders in the country would be certain to oppose the Pope’s visit. The Vatican has drawn the ire of Buddhist leaders by calling attention to a campaign of violence against the (Muslim) Rohingya ethnic minority.

Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam of Banmaw told the UCANews service that the country’s Catholic bishops had invited the Pope in 2014. He said that he now saw a papal visit in November as likely.

