Papal message to Asian Youth Day

August 07, 2017

Pope Francis sent a video greeting to participants in the 7th Asian Youth Day, which closed on Sunday in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

In his mesage—which was conveyed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State—the Pontiff encouraged young people to “look to the Mother of the Lord as a model of missionary discipleship. He promised his prayers for the participants and exhorted them to “respond with faith and courage to their vocation.”

