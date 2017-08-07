Catholic World News

Pope prays at tomb of Paul VI on anniversary of death

August 07, 2017

On August 6, the anniversary of death of Bl. Paul VI, Pope Francis visited the crypt of the Vatican basilica to pray at the tomb of his predecessor.

Pope Paul VI led the Church from 1963 until his death in 1978. He was beatified by Pope Francis on October 19, 2014.

