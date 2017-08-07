Catholic World News

Papal message to Church in Peru

August 07, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a video message to the Church in Peru, where he will be visiting next January.

The Pope’s message—released on the web site of Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani Thorne of Lima—encourages the faithful in Peru to work for unity within the Church. The Holy Father remarks on the rich spiritual legacy of Catholicsim in Peru, especially the example of the saints. He asks the faithful today to imitate the saints in building up the Christian community.

